Don’t lose ESI benefits: How to link Aadhaar with your ESIC Pehchan Card | Complete guide

Don't lose your ESIC benefits! Learn how to complete Aadhaar authentication for your ESIC Pehchan Card online under Section 142 of the Social Security Code.

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Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) (Representational image)

New Delhi: In a significant national development, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has made Aadhaar-based identification mandatory for all Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries. As a result of the update, Insured persons (IPs) and their dependents must link their Aadhaar with their ESIC Pehchan Card to ensure uninterrupted access to medical and cash benefits under the scheme.

Legal Basis

Statutory Provision: The mandate is implemented under Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Scope: Requires employees, unorganized workers,and their covered family members to establish their identity using Aadhaar to register, claim payments and access medical benefits.

Services & Benefits Affected

Mandatory authentication applies to all benefits provided under the ESIC scheme, including:

Medical Care & Hospitalization (at ESIC hospitals and empaneled facilities)

Sickness & Temporary Disablement Benefits

Maternity Benefits

Permanent Disability Pensions & Dependants’ Benefits

Step-by-Step Online Linking Process

1.Log into ESIC Portal: Visit the official ESIC portal, navigate to Insured Persons and Beneficiaries and log in with your User ID and Password. 2.Navigate to Aadhaar Seeding: Locate and select the Aadhaar Seeding for IP option from the dashboard menu. 3.Select Beneficiary & Authenticate: Choose the family member/insured person’s name, click Click Here to Seed Aadhaar, and submit the required details. 4.Complete Verification: Enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number to complete authentication and receive a verification reference number. Who are the employees covered under ESIC?

Employees earning up to Rs 21,000 per month are generally covered under ESIC, while the wage ceiling is Rs 25,000 per month for persons with disabilities, subject to applicable rules. Beneficiaries can seed their Aadhaar with their ESIC records through the official ESIC website.

The government has urged ESIC beneficiaries to complete Aadhaar seeding with their Pehchan Card to facilitate seamless access to services and benefits. Aadhaar-based authentication is also expected to help in establishing the identity of beneficiaries and streamlining access to ESIC services.

The ESIC scheme provides a wide range of benefits, including medical treatment, hospitalisation and maternity care. Insured employees are also eligible for financial assistance during periods of sickness or temporary disablement.

(With inputs from agencies)