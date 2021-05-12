New Delhi: Post Office Insurance Payment Online – Covid pandemic and lockdown have forced us to remain in home. At this critical juncture, customers facing experience inconvenience in carrying out essential bank or post office related works. However, you will no longer require to visit a nearby post office branches for paying life insurance premium. You can make Post Office insurance payment online. Also Read - Former India Cricketer RP Singh's Father Passes Away Due to Covid-19

It is very easy to pay post office insurance premium online. You need to visit official website of Postal Life Insurance.

Postal Life Insurance customer can access and log in to avail facilities.

First of all, customers need to generate customer id.

To generate customer id, you need to fill in details such as Policy Number, Sum Assured, Insured First Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Mobile Number, Email address, and captcha and submit.

Once customer id is generated, you need to enter the detail.

After that, you need to enter the password.

Finally, you need to enter captcha.

If you have forgotten password, don’t worry, you will need to click on “Forgot Password”.

If you have forgotten Customer ID, you need to click on “Forgot Customer ID”.