New Delhi: In this digital era, PAN card is a must for everyone. Starting from filing of Income Tax Return to official purpose, PAN is being used as a crucial document. Keeping these things in mind, growing number of people are now applying for the Permanent Account Number (PAN) for their financial matters. Hence the Income Tax department has initiated a facility for ‘instant’ Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service. Also Read - Have You Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Here’s How to Lock it Online | Check Details Here

This facility from the I-T department is for individuals seeking to obtain the unique identity for the first time. The hassle free facility from the government gets a PAN Card allotted to you in just a few minutes using just a few clicks. Also Read - What is Aadhaar PVC Card? How to Raise Request For it Without Non-registered Mobile Number | All You Need to Know

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity. Also Read - In a First, PM Modi to Hand Over Aadhaar-like Property Cards to Over 132,000 Land Owners Via Drones

Follow these steps: