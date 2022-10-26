New Delhi: Global FMCG giant Unilever Plc has recalled some popular brands, including Dove, of its aerosol dry shampoo, after it was discovered that the products were contaminated with benzene—a chemical that causes cancer. According to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration‘s (FDA) website, some other brands which have been recalled include Nexxus, Suave, Tresemme and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos. The reports said that the move had raised questions about the safety of aerosol in personal hygiene products.Also Read - Explained: How to Buy The Right Shampoo For Your Baby | Watch Video

Why Are Dry Shampoos Being Recalled?

The problem mainly arises from the propellants used to spray the personal-care products from the cans.

Promulgating the health risk, Unilever said, “Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.”

As per the FDA “daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

Recalled products are mainly those which have been manufactured before October 2021.

Apart from Unilever’s recall, several other similar products have been recalled in the last 18 months like Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena, Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s Banana Boat, and Beiersdorf AG’s Coppertone.

P&G Recalled Pantene, Herbal Essences Dry Shampoos

This isn’t the first time dry shampoos have been identified as a problem. Last year in December, P&G recalled its Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoos owing to benzene contamination.

“Given what we’ve seen, it unfortunately makes sense that other consumer-product categories, like aerosol dry shampoos, could be heavily affected by benzene contamination and we are actively investigating this area,” said Valisure Chief Executive Officer David Light.

What Are Dry Shampoos?