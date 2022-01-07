New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have decided to organise a week-long virtual innovation celebration called ‘Startup India Innovation Week’ to showcase the spread and depth of entrepreneurship across India. The virtual event will be organised from January 10 to January 16, 2022. The event also aims to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.Also Read - New Wage Code: Salary Slips To Change From FY 2022-23. Know New Salary Structure, Taxable Income And Other Details Here

‘Startup India Innovation Week’ will have sessions ranging from topics such as enhancing market access opportunities, discussions with industry leaders, best practices by states, capacity building of enablers, reverse pitching by incubators, technology exhibitions, corporate connect and more. “The programme is expected to bring together top policymakers, industry, academia, investors, startups, and all ecosystem enablers from across the globe,” the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said. Also Read - GST Rule Change: Ola, Uber To Get Costlier As Government Widens Tax Base | Check List Of Other Items Here

The Startup India initiative was launched by the government in 2016 and since then, DPIIT has taken several steps to boost the startup culture in the country. The government provides various benefits under this scheme. Some of the benefits include: Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber to Collect 5% GST From Today as Centre Widens Tax Base in New Year

Income Tax exemption for a period of the first three years.

Self-certification and compliance under some environmental and labour laws.

Exemption on capital and investment over the fair value.

Fast-tracking of the patent application with 80 per cent rebate in filing patents.

Easy winding up of the company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code within 90 days of application.

(With inputs from IANS)