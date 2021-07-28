New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd share price has shown a downward trend in the share market. The stocks of the pharm major posted a drop on both BSE and NSE. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd share price was down by 558.05 points of 10.31 per cent at Rs 4,853.20 on NSE. On BSE, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd stock posted a dip of 564.80 points or 10.44 per cent at 4,844.35. Both data were recorded after closing of market on Tuesday.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 6 Live Score: Sindhu Beats Cheung to Reach Round of 16, Tarundeep Eliminated, India Lose 1-4 Great Britain in Women's Hockey
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd share price witnessed its biggest drop since March to May in 2020, as per Economic Times report.
- The fall in share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd came even as the pharmaceutical company posted 1 per cent drop in the consolidated net profit to Rs 571 per share in the first quarter of the Financial Year of 2021-2022. Notably, the firm had reported Rs 579 crore in the corresponding period in FY 2020-2021, as per a Zee Business report.
- However, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ revenue was up in the first quarter by 11 per cent to Rs 4,919 crore. The revenue in the same period in the previous fiscal was Rs 4,417.5 crore.
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Gross Margin was down and EBITDA margin also witnessed a drop, as per a Mint repot.
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ offer more than 200 high-quality generic versions of expensive innovator medicines—at a fraction of the cost—in over 80 countries around the world.
- “Generic Formulations, including tablets, capsules, injectables, and topical creams, is the largest part of our business portfolio, making products across the major therapeutic areas of gastrointestinal ailments, cardiovascular disease, pain management, oncology, anti-infective, pediatrics and dermatology,” the company said in its website.