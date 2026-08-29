Dr. Subhash Chandra cautions Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance network over the NCLT dispute, says, ‘I learnt from Dhirubhai, you didn’t’

Dr. Subhash Chandra's statement on Mukesh Ambani: Dr. Subhash Chandra accused Mukesh Ambani and Network18 of spreading a fake narrative regarding the NCLT dispute.

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Dr. Subhash Chandra cautions Mukesh Ambani's Reliance network over the NCLT dispute, says, 'I learnt from Dhirubhai, you didn't' (Instagram)

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra has issued a highly explosive statement regarding the NCLT case. In his official statement, Dr. Chandra, for the first time, directly named Mukesh Ambani, the head of the country’s largest corporate house, and his media networks (TV18/CNBC/News18), accusing them of deliberately spreading a “fake narrative” and “witch-hunting.” Dr. Chandra stated that a deliberate attempt is being made to tarnish his image by spreading false figures of a ₹22,000 crore debt.

Writes to Mukesh Ambani

Dr. Subhash Chandra revealed that after the wrong figure of ₹22,000 crore was circulated in the media, he himself tried to talk to Mukesh Ambani over the phone in this regard and also wrote a letter to him.

He said that when a mutual friend called the Network18 editor-in-chief and complained about the loss of credibility, the editor replied, “He has instructions from above and is compelled to do so.” Dr. Chandra said that it was important to present the truth before the public, so he was speaking out so openly.

“Mukesh Ambani had advised against repaying the bank’s money”

In his statement, Dr. Chandra referred to the period in 2019 when the financial crisis at Zee (ZEEL) deepened:

Accusation of causing share crash: According to Dr. Chandra, in January 2019, ‘Zee’ shares were broken by 40% in a single day, behind which were indirectly the hands of shell companies.

Ambani’s advice: When Dr Chandra approached Mukesh Ambani with an offer to sell Zee to pay off his debts, Ambani, like a well-wisher, advised him, “Subhash ji, why are you paying back the banks’ money, including interest? No one does.”

Attempted Takeover with Invesco: He alleged that a subsequent attempt was made to acquire Zee in collaboration with foreign investor Invesco. The offer was favorable to Subhash Chandra’s family but not in the interests of minority shareholders, so they rejected it and later chose to merge with Sony.

Truth about the debt: “Rs 43,000 crore repaid out of Rs 45,000 crore”

Dr. Subhash Chandra said that he is a proud corporate citizen of this country who did not run away in times of crisis. Citing the values ​​instilled in him by his family and elders, he said:

The group had a total debt of ₹45,000 crore, of which ₹43,000 crore has been settled by putting everything at stake, selling shares of ‘Zee’ and personal properties.

In his entire career, he has given only interest worth ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 crore to the banking system of the country.

Now only two institutions’ accounts are left, which have sufficient security (assets) and will not suffer any loss.

“Learned from Dhirubhai Ambani, you did not adopt those principles”

In a direct warning to Mukesh Ambani, Dr. Subhash Chandra said, “I have learnt a lot from your father Dhirubhai Ambani, but it seems you have not adopted his principles. You are trying to kill a person who has nothing left to lose.”

He said that if people like Manoj Modi are under his control, he should ask them to stop this propaganda. Dr. Chandra said sternly that if this ‘witch hunting’ does not stop, he will not remain silent. “You have a lot to lose and you also have many skeletons in your closet. So stop this dirty game.”

Clarified the situation on PM Modi and political allegations

Dr. Chandra clarified the political gossip and questions raised by Congress and Shiv Sena MPs. Zee News supported Narendra Modi as the voice of the people in 2014. But despite such significant financial stress, they never asked the government for help or recommended calling the banks.

He stated that some MPs are raising this false issue at the behest of powerful financial houses, driven by political agendas and party funding needs. Finally, Dr. Chandra urged Mukesh Ambani to become the number one financier in the world, but to stop playing such corporate games within India.