Dr. Subhash Chandra addresses personal wealth, guarantor queries; reveals future startup plans on Instagram live

Responding to a user who asked whether he had guaranteed loans for people he did not know, Dr. Chandra said he had only stood as a guarantor for people he knew.

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Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra on Monday made the complete details of his personal insolvency case public through a post on his Instagram account. Dr. Chandra clarified that he had not taken even a single rupee of loan in his own name. He also made public all the facts and figures related to his personal insolvency case pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The main objective was to ensure that there was no confusion or misunderstanding regarding the case. On Monday, Dr. Subhash Chandra came live on Instagram and directly answered questions from the public. During the session, people asked him several questions, most of which were related to misinformation about loan waivers and the confusion surrounding the case.

During the session, most people asked about the difference between a borrower and a guarantor. Responding to the question, Dr. Subhash Chandra clarified that he was only a guarantor and not the borrower. He further added that he had stood as a guarantor for loans taken by various companies.

Dr. Chandra said the matter had been discussed with the borrowers and that any outstanding dues would be repaid. He clarified that all pending amounts owed at various places would have to be settled. He also explained the distinction between taking a loan and acting as a guarantor.

During the session, Dr. Subhash Chandra was asked how many companies he had stood as a guarantor for. In response, he said he had been a guarantor for loans taken by around 18 to 20 firms. According to Dr. Chandra, all the borrowers were directly or indirectly associated with the Essel Group.

Did Dr. Chandra Guarantee Loans for People He Did Not Know?

Responding to a user who asked whether he had guaranteed loans for people he did not know, Dr. Chandra said he had only stood as a guarantor for people he knew. There was no one among them whom he did not know. He said some were family members, while others were people who were close to him.

Why Did Dr. Chandra Give the Guarantees?

Dr. Chandra called his decision to provide the guarantees a ‘mistake’. He said that perhaps giving those guarantees was his biggest mistake and that this was the reason he was in the current situation today.

Dr. Chandra Clears Air Over His Personal Wealth

Talking about his personal wealth, Dr. Chandra said that in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he had declared total assets worth Rs 39 crore. He added that his current assets are worth around Rs 31 crore. He said that he had suffered a loss of approximately Rs 8 crore over the past 10 years.

Were Dr. Chandra Loans Taken for Personal Benefit?

Responding to a user’s question, Dr. Subhash Chandra clarified that the loans had been taken by companies for their expansion, for which he had stood as a guarantor. He said the money was not taken for personal benefit but for expanding the companies, creating employment opportunities, and making a small contribution to India’s economy.

Does He Have Plans for a New Startup?

Dr. Chandra said that he was planning to launch a major new startup. He further added that he had always conducted his businesses in accordance with the law. He explained that people generally avoid starting a new business after becoming insolvent, but he was not doing so. He said all steps were being taken in accordance with the law. He reiterated that he would move forward with plans to launch a new startup with some friends and partners.

Have Banks Waived the Loans?

Responding to a user’s question, Dr. Subhash Chandra once again clarified that the banks have not waived the loans. He said that whatever amount remains outstanding and whatever money is still due will be repaid in full. In response to another question, he also explained the difference between a borrower and a guarantor.

According to him, a borrower is the person or entity that takes the money, while a guarantor assures the lender that the debt will be repaid.