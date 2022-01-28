New Delhi: The Central government on Friday appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). It must be noted Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds KV Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.Also Read - Economic Survey Recap: 10 Key Takeaways From Last Year's Economic Survey That You Should Remember

An official statement on Friday said Nageswaran has assumed charge on Friday.

The appointment of Nageswaran comes at a time when India's economy is showing signs of recovery amid COVID pandemic, but the country still faces some fresh challenges due to the impact of the third wave.

Most importantly, some of the challenges that Nageswaran along with the finance ministry will tackle include income inequality and growing unemployment among its billion-plus population.

As pe the updates, Nageswaran will be responsible for providing fresh ideas to bolster growth, investments and limiting fiscal deficit.

Moreover, Nageswaran will also be required to share views on key policy matters with the finance minister as well as being the lead author of the Economic Survey, which is the annual report card of the economy that gets tabled in Parliament ahead of the budget.

Who is Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran?