Draped In Indian Flag While Systematically Looting Indians: Hindenburg’s Response To Adani’s ‘Attack On India’ Remark

The 413 page response from Adani Group, Hindenburg Research says, "only included about 30 pages focused on issues related to our report."

New Delhi: After Adani Group on Sunday published a 413-page “detailed response to Hindenburg’s unsubstantiated accusations”, the US-based short-seller has responded by saying, “fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignores every key allegation we raised.

HOW ADANI GROUP RESPONDED

Adani Group calls Hindenburg Research the “Madoffs of Manhattan” and says the report published on 24 January 2023 is “nothing but a lie”.

“The document is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive. This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors,” said Adani Group in the statement.

It goes on to add that Hindenburg Research’s allegations are “not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India.”

“Hindenburg has not published this report for any altruistic reasons but purely out of selfish motives and in flagrant breach of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws,” it said. “The report is neither ‘independent’ nor ‘objective’ nor ‘well researched’.”

65 of the 88 questions raised by Hindenburg relate to matters that have been duly disclosed by Adani portfolio companies, Adani Group said. “Of the balance 23 questions, 18 relate to public shareholders and third parties (and not the Adani portfolio companies), while the balance 5 are baseless allegations based on imaginary fact patterns.”

Adani Group listed questions from the report and dismissed them as “false suggestions based on malicious misrepresentation of governance practices” or “manipulated narrative around unrelated third party entities” or “biased and unsubstantiated rhetoric”.

“We reaffirm that we are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. We are committed to the highest levels of governance to protect the interests of all our stakeholders,” it said. “The Adani Portfolio also has very strong internal controls and audit controls. All the listed companies of Adani Portfolio have a robust governance framework.”

Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on contributing to nation building and take India to the world, it said.

“We will exercise our rights to pursue remedies to safeguard our stakeholders before all appropriate authorities and we reserve our rights to respond further to any of the allegations or contents of the Hindenburg report or to supplement this statement,” it added.

FRAUD CANNOT BE OBFUSCATED BY NATIONALISM: HINDENBURG RESEARCH COUNTERS

While countering Adani Group’s response centred on nationalism, Hindenburg Research says Adani Group “has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself.”

“We believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation,” said Hindenburg Research.

“The remainder of the response consisted of 330 pages of court records, along with 53 pages of high-level financials, general information, and details on irrelevant corporate initiatives, such as how it encourages female entrepreneurship and the production of safe vegetables,” it added.

Hindenburg Research’s response also said that Adani Group failed to specifically answer 62 of the 88 questions asked by the research group.

“Instead, it mainly grouped questions together in categories and provided generalized deflections. In other instances, Adani simply pointed to its own filings and declared the questions or relevant matters settled, again failing to substantively address the issues raised,” said Hindenburg Research..