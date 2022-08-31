Indore/Madhya Pradesh: “Dream high, beyond the sky; no matter wings so small, keep vision bright; just dare to learn”. The meaning of this phrase couldn’t be more true for 25-year-old Yash Sonakia, who suffers from visual impairment. Yash, a resident of Madhya Pradesh has received a job offer from tech giant Microsoft, and that too with a package of a whopping Rs 47 lakh, said reports. The MP-based techie has accepted the offer and is all set to join the IT giant’s Bengaluru office as a software engineer. For now the company, Sonakia will be working from home.Also Read - Patna Girl Bags Job At Google With Whopping Salary Of ₹1.10 Crore Per Annum

‘A DIFFICULT RIDE, BUT THINGS BECAME NORMAL SLOWLY AND STEADILY’

Yash lost his eyesight when he just eight years old. He got his B. Tech degree from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore in 2021.

Narrating his journey so far, Yash said, “It was a difficult ride in the starting, but slowly and steadily everything became normal. My college and my friends helped me a lot. The Internet helped me a lot. I faced a lot of challenges but also received support from other people. Visually impaired people who feel helpless should understand that every field is not for everyone, instead, they should give their 100 per cent where they could.”

HOW YASH SONAKIA GOT SELECTED BY MICROSOFT?

“After completing my studies with the help of the screen-reader software, I started looking for a job and applied at Microsoft after learning coding. After an online examination and interview, I have been selected for the post of software engineer in the company,” the techie added.