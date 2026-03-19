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Driving licence new renewal rules: Govt changes process nationwide, but one key detail could affect your application - Check details here

Driving licence new renewal rules: Govt changes process nationwide, but one key detail could affect your application – Check details here

India introduces a revamped driving licence renewal system with AI-based verification and a streamlined online process, making applications quicker, reducing fraud, and improving overall efficiency for applicants nationwide.

New AI-powered driving licence renewal system simplifies the process as applicants complete verification and approvals online, reducing paperwork and making RTO services faster and more efficient.

Driving licence renewal can now be done without visiting an RTO multiple times for submission of documents and the collection of updated licences. Gone are the days when you had to rely on verification agents and manual document checks. Here’s how things will work under the updated driving licence renewal process that promises to become digital, secure and faster.

Digital Face Verification Will Strengthen Security During Renewal

The most crucial update to the driving licence renewal rules is the verification of applicants using an artificial intelligence-based face authentication process. Applicants applying for renewal of driving licence after 15 years will now have to submit to digital face verification. New rules state that during driving licence renewal, RTO officials will ensure applicants are who they claim to be using face verification technology.

Validity of driving licences is 20 years for individuals who are below the age of 50 years. The AI-based face verification compares the face of the applicant with the photo on their licence during renewal. Commenting on the move, transport officials said this will increase transparency during driving licence renewal and prevent duplication or fraud using someone else’s identity.

Also read: Bad news for drivers who break traffic rules; One mistake and your Driving Licence will be revoked

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Driving Licence Renewal Application Will Be Online

Driving licence renewal process will now take place on the transport department’s official portal for applicants looking to renew their licences. To apply online applicants can visit Parivahan portal > Click on Driving Licence Related Services > Enter licence number and Date of Birth > Upload required documents > Pay online fees and Complete the renewal application.

Tip: With documents can be submitted online, individuals need not visit the RTO office before submitting their applications. Individuals can submit their applications and documents from home using their smartphones.

Documents Will Be Verified Strictly

Documents required for driving licence renewal will now be verified strictly by officials during submission. Documents required for applying for renewal of driving licence include Form 9, medical certificate (for drivers above 50 years and below 40 years respectively) and the applicant’s old licence.

Officials claim this will bring transparency into the transport sector and help manage the increasing number of vehicles plying on Indian roads. India has witnessed poor enforcement of rules in the driving licence segment over the years.

Can I Drive With Expired Licence?

Driving with an expired licence is a punishable offence and individuals may receive fines if caught violating traffic rules. It is advisable to renew your licence on time to avoid paying traffic fines later.

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