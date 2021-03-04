New Delhi: Driving license expiring soon or need a new one? Here’s a good news for you. Now, you don’t need to visit an RTO (Regional Transport Office) for the same and can get one simply online. The Centre on Wednesday issued a notification that as many as 18 services, including renewing your license, issuing a learner’s license, getting a duplicate license can now be done via Aadhaar-based authentication. It means applicants now do not need to visit RTO anymore. Also Read - KKR VS RC IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Along With Aryan Khan Spotted at Dubai Stands And Twitterati Can't Keep Calm

Other services such as, temporary registration of vehicles will also be accessible online, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notification issued on Wednesday.

The development comes after the Union government issued a draft notification for linking driving license and RC with the 12-digit unique identity number assigned to every Indian citizen. The Government of India notified that getting a learner's license, renewing license, issuing a duplicate license have all been moved online so that applicants need not visit RTO offices.

These services can now be availed by citizens by the comfort of their homes and include: Learner’s license, Renewal of driving license for which test of competence to drive is not required, Duplicate driving license, Change of address in driving license and Certificate of Registration, Issue of international driving permit, Surrender of class of vehicle from license, Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle, Application for registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body.

Services that require Aadhaar authentication:

Learner’s license

Renewal of driving license for which test of competence to drive is not required

Duplicate driving license

Change of address in driving license and certificate of registration

Issue of international driving permit

Surrender of class of vehicle from license

Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle

Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body

Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration

Application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration

Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration

Application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre

Application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

Application for assignment of fresh registration mark of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

Termination of hire-purchase agreement

The move will reduce the burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle free, contact-less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTOs, which will further increase their efficiency as well.