Drone Festival Of India 2022 | New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival, Bharat Drone Mohatsav, at Pragati Maidan today. According to reports, the inauguration will take place at 10 AM. Over 1,600 delegates are expected to take part in the festival. These will include diplomats, armed forces officials, private companies as well as drone start-ups.

Also, there will be over 70 stalls at the exhibition. They will display different use cases of drones. Interestingly, the exhibition will also have a Made in India Dron Taxi prototype. The central government has been giving importance to drone production in the country. In a media interaction a couple of weeks ago, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India is expected to need around 1 lakh drones in the coming years.

Scindia also said that the cost of drone pilot training will also go down in the coming 3-4 months. On September 21, 2021, the central government announced the launch of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to give a boost to drone production in India. Rs 120 crore were allocated to the sector. On May 5 this year, the government invited the second batch of applications under the scheme.

