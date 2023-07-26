Home

Dry Days In Delhi: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On These 4 Days For Upcoming Festivals; Details Here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28.

Dry Days In Delhi: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On These 4 Days For Upcoming Festivals; Details Here

New Delhi: In Delhi, festivals and election days are marked by “dry days,” when the government bans the sale of alcohol. According to the Delhi Excise Rules, no licensee is allowed to sell liquor on the days which are notified as dry days by the excise commissioner with the approval of the government. This restriction does not apply to the service of liquor to residents in hotels (L-15), service of liquor in L-16 (hotel bars), L-17-19 (restaurants and bars), L-duty-free shops, L-28 (club), L-29 (clubs/mess for govt servants), P-10 and P-13 (service of liquor in parties/functions/conferences) on all dry days except Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary (October 2).

Generally, dry days in India are observed on national holidays. However, many states also have their own rules for observing these days. Here is a comprehensive list of dry days in 2023 so that you can schedule your celebrations accordingly.

Delhi Dry day list

Liquor sale in Delhi will be prohibited on four days including the Independence Day, during the ongoing quarter ending September 31, said a Delhi government statement. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28, it said. The Delhi government declares dry days every three months.

July 29 , Friday: Muharram

, Friday: Muharram August 15 , Tuesday: Independence Day

, Tuesday: Independence Day September 6 , Wednesday: Janmashthami

, Wednesday: Janmashthami September 19 , Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi September 28 , Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad October 2 , Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti October 8 , Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

, Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra) October 24 , Tuesday: Dussehra

, Tuesday: Dussehra October 28 , Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

, Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti November 12 , Sunday: Diwali

, Sunday: Diwali November 23 , Thursday: Kartiki Ekadashi

, Thursday: Kartiki Ekadashi November 27 , Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25, Monday: Christmas

