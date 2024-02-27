Top Recommended Stories

Dubai Annnounces 5-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa For Indians: How It Works, Eligibility, Application Process

Dubai/UAE visa for Indians is divided into 4 categories - Business Visa, Transit Visa, Tourist Visa and Work Visa.

Updated: February 27, 2024 9:47 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has recently introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to enhance travel from India. This new visa, which is issued within two to five working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows the holder to stay in the country for 90 days at a time. Travellers under this visa category have the flexibility to visit the UAE multiple times over five years, with a maximum stay of 180 days per year. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) reported that Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India between January and December 2023.

DET has highlighted the ‘significant’ benefits of this initiative, emphasizing that tourists can now make multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for both business engagements and leisure travel. This move aims to strengthen the ties between Dubai and India, fostering a seamless travel experience for Indian visitors. Bader Ali Habib, the regional head of proximity markets at DET, expressed Dubai’s appreciation for its longstanding relationship with India.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism anticipates that this strategic move will contribute to Dubai’s position as a hub for business, investment, and tourism, aligning with the goals of the D33 Agenda. It also mentioned that the diverse Indian market allows Dubai to attract a broad range of travellers, catering to various preferences such as luxury shopping, cultural experiences, family-friendly attractions, and business conferences.

This exclusive service caters specifically to Indian passport holders who possess a valid six-month visa for the US, a US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency. A 14-day single entry visa will be issued to travellers which wuld help them skip queues upon arriving in Dubai.

Dubai Visa: Requirements

