Dubai Annnounces 5-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa For Indians: How It Works, Eligibility, Application Process

Dubai/UAE visa for Indians is divided into 4 categories - Business Visa, Transit Visa, Tourist Visa and Work Visa.

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has recently introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to enhance travel from India. This new visa, which is issued within two to five working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows the holder to stay in the country for 90 days at a time. Travellers under this visa category have the flexibility to visit the UAE multiple times over five years, with a maximum stay of 180 days per year. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) reported that Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India between January and December 2023.

DET has highlighted the ‘significant’ benefits of this initiative, emphasizing that tourists can now make multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for both business engagements and leisure travel. This move aims to strengthen the ties between Dubai and India, fostering a seamless travel experience for Indian visitors. Bader Ali Habib, the regional head of proximity markets at DET, expressed Dubai’s appreciation for its longstanding relationship with India.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism anticipates that this strategic move will contribute to Dubai’s position as a hub for business, investment, and tourism, aligning with the goals of the D33 Agenda. It also mentioned that the diverse Indian market allows Dubai to attract a broad range of travellers, catering to various preferences such as luxury shopping, cultural experiences, family-friendly attractions, and business conferences.

This exclusive service caters specifically to Indian passport holders who possess a valid six-month visa for the US, a US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency. A 14-day single entry visa will be issued to travellers which wuld help them skip queues upon arriving in Dubai.

Dubai Visa: Requirements

A passport with six-month validity at the time of submission. A passport-size photograph Medical insurance that is valid for the UAE. A bank statement of the last six months with a minimum balance of $4,000 You must also provide a local UAE address, local landline number, and mobile number. A copy of your round trip flight ticket and proof of residence. You can also submit an invitation letter from friends and family in the UAE. Or provide confirmation of hotel booking or a lease agreement. Application Process: To obtain the visa, applicants must meet certain criteria, including a bank balance of 4,000 USD, valid health insurance for the UAE, a round-trip ticket, and proof of stay in the UAE (hotel or residential address). The application requires essential documents such as a coloured photo, passport copy, medical insurance, bank statement, tour program, and an onward journey ticket. UAE’s visa policies have been evolving in recent years as part of economic reforms to reduce reliance on oil. The country has introduced longer residencies for investors, students, and professionals, with recent changes eliminating the $272,000 minimum down-payment requirement for a golden visa through real estate investment. Previously, investors had to acquire property worth Dh2 million or more to qualify for the 10-year renewable residency programme established in 2019. However, for properties purchased through mortgage or instalment plans, a minimum down payment of Dh1 million or 50% of the property’s value was necessary for eligibility. The recent modification has done away with the need for any minimum down payment, making the golden visa more accessible. These changes aim to attract more foreign investment and talent to the UAE, boosting economic diversity and growth. The flexibility in visa policies is expected to enhance the country’s appeal as a global business and innovation hub, fostering a more dynamic and competitive environment. Dubai/UAE visa for Indians is divided into 4 categories – Business Visa, Transit Visa, Tourist Visa and Work Visa. Documents required at the time of Dubai/UAE Immigration Your Original passport

Print out of your Dubai/UAE e-visa Types of Dubai/UAE Visa for Indians 30 Days Stay Single Entry Dubai/UAE Visa: You can enter Dubai/UAE once and stay for a maximum of 30 days from the date of entry. You have to enter Dubai/UAE within 59 days from the date of your visa approval. 30 Days Stay Multiple Entry Dubai/UAE Visa: You can enter Dubai/UAE multiple times and stay for a maximum of 30 days from the first date of entry. You have to enter Dubai/UAE within 59 days from the date of your visa approval. 90 Days Stay Single Entry Dubai/UAE Visa: You can enter Dubai/UAE once and stay for a maximum of 90 days from the date of entry. You have to enter Dubai/UAE within 59 days from the date of your visa approval. 90 Days Stay Multiple Entry Dubai/UAE Visa: You can enter Dubai/UAE multiple times and stay for a maximum of 90 days from the first date of entry. You have to enter Dubai/UAE within 59 days from the date of your visa approval. You can apply for a normal Dubai/UAE visa or an urgent Dubai/UAE visa. The processing time varies for both. Normal Dubai/UAE Visa: Visa processing takes 5 to 8 working days

Urgent Dubai/UAE Visa: Visa processing takes 2 to 3 working days

