How costly is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa? Is the world’s tallest building insured? All details here

Estimated to be constructed at approximately value of $1.5 billion, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is under the radar of Iran.

Burj Khalifa insurance: Amid the global uncertainties and attack on multiple cities of Middle east, there have been attacks reported near Burj Khalifa, the tallest building of the world located in UAE’s Dubai. Standing at 828 metres, Burj Khalifa rises above the skyline of Dubai, holding the title of the world’s tallest building since its inauguration in 2010. With the increase in war intensity, there are several reports which have talked about the possible attack on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. In this perspective, it is important to know and understand the value of UAE’s Burj Khalifa and whether it is insured or not.

Why is Burj Khalifa special?

Developed by the Emaar Properties with a massive amount of $1.5 billion spent on construction, the tower stands as a symbol of ambition and modern design. The world’s tallest tower houses private residences, corporate offices, hospitality spaces and public observation decks, making it globally popular.

Due to its massive popularity, millions of visitors travel each year to experience the breathtaking views from the 124th, 125th and 148th floors.

Is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa insured?

According to a report carried by NDTV, Oman Insurance is responsible for the primary coverage for the tower, while Munich Re acted as the lead reinsurer. As per the report, the insured value of the Burj Khalifa was estimated at approximately $1.5 billion when last reported.

The report also covers that the insurance program covers the main building owned by Emaar, while individual apartment owners, hotel operators and office tenants are responsible for insuring their own spaces within the tower.

How will the Iran-US war impact Dubai’s real estate sales?

As a result of the US attack on Iran and Iran’s counter attack on Middle east countries including UAE’s Dubai, Dubai’s real estate brokers and developers said that they expect the recent bull run in the country’s property sales to decline in the coming weeks due to the war between the United States, Israel and Iran, a report by IANS news agency said.

As per the media report, the brokers of the region said the missile strikes targeting US bases in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will dispel the long-held belief that Dubai is a safe place to park wealth during conflicts.

How big is Dubai’s real estate market?

For a perspective, Dubai recorded a record sales value of about $187 billion in 2025 across more than 2.15 lakh transactions, driven by luxury property sales and increased purchases by Indian and other foreign buyers, the IANS report said.

