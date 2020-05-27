New Delhi: With the ongoing heatwave and the temperature soaring every passing day, peak power demand in the capital touched the mark of 5,464 MW on Tuesday night, the highest in the season so far, power discom BSES said on Wednesday. Also Read - Weather Update: Delhi Sizzles at 47.2 Degrees, Heatwave to Continue For Next 24 Hours, Respite From May 29, Says IMD

It was higher than the peak power demand of 5,236 MW recorded on May 26, 2019. This is the third consecutive day this month that Delhi's peak power demand has crossed last year's peak on corresponding dates, it said.

Delhi's peak demand till May 26 is over 62 per cent more than the peak power demand of April 2020. The national capital's peak power demand has increased by over 32 per cent since easing of restrictions on May 18.

“On their part, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Ltd) successfully met the peak power demand of 2,542 MW and 1,174 MW respectively,” the BSES statement said.

BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the summer months, it added.

Arrangements have been firmed up by BSES discoms to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 44 lakh consumers and these arrangements include long term PPAs and banking arrangements with other states.

In case of unforeseen contingencies because of low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange, it said.