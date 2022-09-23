New Delhi: Ahead of Durga Puja celebrations in Assam, the state government announced some festive favour for its employees. The salaries of Assam government employees for September will be credited by the end of the month. Salaries of state government employees are usually credited in the first week of every month.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get 4% DA Hike Soon. Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed the finance department to begin early disbursal of salaries for all state government employees in view of the forthcoming festive season.

Durga Puja and festive holidays are starting from October 2, and to ensure unhindered celebrations, the chief minister directed the department to start disbursing salaries from September 29, an official release said. “This is in appreciation of the commitment and dedication of the government employees. We care for our employees,” the release said quoting Himanta Sarma, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government will appoint 11,202 people to various posts across 21 departments. In social media posts, Sarma said these appointments will be in addition to the already appointed 27,737 candidates since he took charge in May last year.

“We commit, we deliver – Major milestone in our drive to ensure one lakh jobs in Assam,” he said, referring to the BJP’s poll promise of giving one lakh government jobs to the unemployed youth.

The Assam government will now hand over appointment letters to 11,202 candidates in 21 departments on September 23 at a ceremonial function in Guwahati, Sarma said.

Out of the total posts, the highest 5,335 appointments will take place in the Home and Political department, followed by 3,811 in school education and 927 in higher and technical education.