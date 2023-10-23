Home

Business

Dusshera Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed in These States on October 24, Check Full List Here

Dusshera Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed in These States on October 24, Check Full List Here

Banks will remain shut from October 21 to 24 in various states including Tripura Assam, and West Bengal.

Even as the bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly

Bank Holidays: Banks across several states will remain shut for next two days due to the Dussehra 2023 celebrations. Bank customers who are planning to carry out any banking activities are advised to check the list of holidays in their states before visiting any bank branch. Even as the banks will remain shut, the online, Whatsapp and mobile internet banking services will remain functional as usual.

Trending Now

Customers need to note that the bank holidays differ from one state to another as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar which is published annually by the Central Bank on its official website.

You may like to read

As per the holiday calendar, the last week of October will see a long bank weekend in certain states on account of Dussehra, and Ram Navami. Banks will be closed for up to four days on account of the Durga Puja festival. Banks are closed for 4 days from October 21 to October 26 in some states.

Baks to Remain Shut in These States

Banks will remain shut from October 21 to 24 in various states including Tripura Assam, and Bengal. And on October 21, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Durga Puja (Maha Saptami), while on October 22, and October 23 banks are closed on account of Dussehra, Vijaya Dasami, and on October 24 due to Dussehra, Durga Puja. Banks will remain shut from October 25 to October 28, 2023 in Sikkim.

October 25: Banks will be closed on the occasion of Durga Puja

October 26 – Banks are closed for Durga Puja/Accession Day

October 27 – Banks are closed Durga Puja

October 28 (Saturday)- Lakshmi Puja- Banks will remain closed in West Bengal.

Bank Holidays Up To 3 Days

Banks will remain closed on October 22, October 23 and October 24 in Karnataka, Orissa, Kerala, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Uttar Pradesh,

Notably, these bank holidays are not uniform across the country but vary from region to region as some holidays are observed countrywide as public holidays while others are treated as local holidays.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES