E-commerce Firm Udaan Lays Off 350 Employees Across Departments To Boost Profitability

Bengaluru: This seems to be a layoff season for many firms. Joining the bandwagon of the latest companies to lay off employees, the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm Udaan on Saturday said has laid off 300-350 employees, or about 10 per cent of its total workforce of 3,000, as it targets profitability, according to news agency PTI. The company reported that the layoff has taken place across department functions.

Some of the employees of Udaan said they were intimated about the layoff on Friday morning and told that the human resource department will reach out to them for final paperwork.

“As we move forward in our journey towards making Udaan a profitable company, the efficiency enhancement drive and the evolution in business model has created some redundancies in the system, with some roles no longer required… As a responsible organisation, we are working towards providing all required support to the impacted employees,” an Udaan spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The spokesperson added that in the past few years, Udaan has made significant investments to build a tech-led solid and sustainable business, offer affordable and quality products, better services, and superb experience to its business partners.

“We believe in efficiency as a driver of profitable growth and will continue to refine our cost structures and models. In this direction, we have taken numerous steps, with enhanced digital capabilities, to achieve efficiency and scale, become more agile and remain competitive in the marketplace,” the spokesperson added.

Udaan recently has raised $120 million in convertible notes and debt from shareholders and bondholders, amid a funding winter for start-ups. Moreover, the firm has raised a total funding of $1.6 billion from investors that include Microsoft, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Nomura.

The Bengaluru-based firm has a network of over 3 million registered users and 25,000-30,000 sellers across 900 cities in the country covering more than 12,000 PIN codes. The platform has also over 1.7 million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers, etc. doing over 4.5 million transactions per month, making it a leader in the b2b eCommerce business.