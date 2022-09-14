New Delhi: The e-commerce firms are likely to face heavy penalty for posting fake reviews of products, as the government is finalising guidelines soon to curb such practices. Sources closely associated with the development told IANS that a committee formed by the Department of Consumer Affairs is finalising changes in the norms related to fake reviews, which were formulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in 2021.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

After the changes are made in these guidelines, they would become mandatory and entail penalty on e-commerce firms for posting fake reviews and also for getting fake reviews done of rival entities.

The development comes as several e-commerce companies are getting negative reviews done against each other. The BIS norms on fake reviews, as of now, are voluntary in nature.

As per the current norms of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, penalty on e-commerce entities for posting fake reviews of products and giving inflated ratings would be imposed, and the penalty amount could range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Apart from this, the Department of Consumer Affairs may also take suo moto cognizance of errant e-commerce entities, sources further added.

The committee is expected to suggest changes in the BIS norms on fake reviews within a week, sources said. The panel held a meeting on the matter on Wednesday, where top officials of the department as well as several stakeholders were present.

(With inputs from IANS)