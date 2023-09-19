Home

Business

How To Apply For Instant PAN Card Through Aadhaar Number: Check Step-by-step Guide Here

How To Apply For Instant PAN Card Through Aadhaar Number: Check Step-by-step Guide Here

The e-PAN card facility is available to individual taxpayers, who have not been allotted a physical PAN card but have Aadhaar with them.

To make the process smooth and faster, e-PANs can be generated and delivered electronically, reducing the issuance time significantly.

New Delhi: Those who are regular tax-paying employees must be knowing that Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric number that is issued by the Income Tax Department of India to individuals and entities for filing income tax. This card holds a unique identifier for each taxpayer and is used to track their financial transactions. The conventional way of obtaining a physical PAN card can take some time for some due to printing, postage, and manual handling. However, to make the process smooth and faster, e-PANs can be generated and delivered electronically, reducing the issuance time significantly.

Trending Now

What Is e-PAN Facility?

The e-PAN card facility or Instant PAN (on near-real time basis) is allotted to those applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number. And it is issued in PDF format to applicants, which is free of cost as well. Notably, e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card that is issued in electronic format based on e-KYC data of Aadhaar.

You may like to read

This service is electronically available to all individual taxpayers, who have not been allotted a physical PAN card but have Aadhaar with them. With this service, you can obtain digitally signed PAN in electronic format, free of cost, with the help of Aadhaar and your mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Moreover, you can also update PAN details as per Aadhaar e-KYC. You can also create e-Filing account based on e-KYC details after allotment / updation of PAN.

Apart from this, you can also check the status of pending e-PAN request / Download e-PAN either before or after logging in to the e-Filing portal.

What Are The Benefits of e-PAN:

Easy & paperless process

All you need is Aadhaar & linked mobile number

e-PANs are valid and accepted for all purposes.

Here’s How to get e-PAN Instantly: Check Step-by-step Guide

You need to visit the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

After this, click on the e-Filing portal homepage, click Instant e-PAN.

Then on the e-PAN page, click Get New e-PAN.

You will then get a new e-PAN page, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, select the I confirm that checkbox and click Continue.

Then on the OTP validation page, click I have read the consent terms and agree to proceed further. Click Continue.

Then on the OTP validation page, enter the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, select the checkbox to validate the Aadhaar details with UIDAI and click Continue.

Click on the Validate Aadhaar Details page, and select the I Accept that checkbox and click Continue.

After submitting, a success message will be displayed along with an Acknowledgement Number.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES