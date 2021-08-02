New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching Digital payment solution e-RUPI today. The Prime Minister’s Office said e-RUPI is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Silence on Rejecting Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 Opposite Nakuul Mehta
What is e-RUPI? All You Need To Know
- e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.
- It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries, according to a statement by PMO.
- The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider, as per details shared by PMO.
- It has been developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.
- e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.
- It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.
- Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary.
- It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertiliser subsidies etc.
- Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, the statement said.