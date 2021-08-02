New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching Digital payment solution e-RUPI today. The Prime Minister’s Office said e-RUPI is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Silence on Rejecting Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 Opposite Nakuul Mehta

What is e-RUPI? All You Need To Know