New Delhi: Unorganized workers can avail a number of benefits through e-Shram card. This card can be downloaded by registering on e-Shram portal. For registration, one needs to follow a few simple steps prescribed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The e-Shram card is valid across the country.

First, let's take a look at the benefits for unorganized workers registering on e-Shram portal.

  • e-Shram card received after registration will be accepted across the country.
  • There is an accidental insurance coverage through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.
  • Unorganized workers and their family will get Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and permanent disability.
  • They will receive Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.
  • Notably, social security benefits will be delivered through e-Shram portal.
  • Helpful for Central and State Government while providing assistance during calamities or pandemic.

e-Shram Card Download Online Apply – Step-by-Step Guide

  1. Go to e-Shram portal – www.eshram.gov.in.
  2. Then you need to click on “Register on e-Shram” on the home page of the portal.
  3. Subsequently, you will be redirected to a separate “Self Registration” page.
  4. You will have to enter your mobile number.
  5. Remember, the mobile number must be linked with Aadhaar.
  6. You need to click against – Are you a member of? – Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
  7. After that you need to click on “Send OTP”.
  8. After that you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on the “View Consent Form”.
  9. After that you need to select language and click.
  10. Then you need to enter the OTP you had received.
  11. After that you need to enter essential personal details such as Address, Education, Income, Occupation, Bank account.
  12. Once you have entered these details, you need to click on “View Profile”.
  13. Finally, after completion of self-registration, you need to click on “Download UAN card” which is the e-Shram card.
  14. Remember, the unorganized worker’s age should be between 16-59 years.
  15. you can also call e-Shram helpline number 14434 for any assistance.
