New Delhi: Unorganized workers can avail a number of benefits through e-Shram card. This card can be downloaded by registering on e-Shram portal. For registration, one needs to follow a few simple steps prescribed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The e-Shram card is valid across the country.
First, let's take a look at the benefits for unorganized workers registering on e-Shram portal.
- e-Shram card received after registration will be accepted across the country.
- There is an accidental insurance coverage through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.
- Unorganized workers and their family will get Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and permanent disability.
- They will receive Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.
- Notably, social security benefits will be delivered through e-Shram portal.
- Helpful for Central and State Government while providing assistance during calamities or pandemic.
e-Shram Card Download Online Apply – Step-by-Step Guide

- Go to e-Shram portal – www.eshram.gov.in.
- Then you need to click on “Register on e-Shram” on the home page of the portal.
- Subsequently, you will be redirected to a separate “Self Registration” page.
- You will have to enter your mobile number.
- Remember, the mobile number must be linked with Aadhaar.
- You need to click against – Are you a member of? – Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
- After that you need to click on “Send OTP”.
- After that you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on the “View Consent Form”.
- After that you need to select language and click.
- Then you need to enter the OTP you had received.
- After that you need to enter essential personal details such as Address, Education, Income, Occupation, Bank account.
- Once you have entered these details, you need to click on “View Profile”.
- Finally, after completion of self-registration, you need to click on “Download UAN card” which is the e-Shram card.
- Remember, the unorganized worker’s age should be between 16-59 years.
- you can also call e-Shram helpline number 14434 for any assistance.