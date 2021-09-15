New Delhi: Unorganized workers can avail a number of benefits through e-Shram card. This card can be downloaded by registering on e-Shram portal. For registration, one needs to follow a few simple steps prescribed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The e-Shram card is valid across the country.Also Read - 5 Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire After Colliding with Bus in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

First, let's take a look at the benefits for unorganized workers registering on e-Shram portal.

e-Shram card received after registration will be accepted across the country.

There is an accidental insurance coverage through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.

Unorganized workers and their family will get Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and permanent disability.

They will receive Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.

Notably, social security benefits will be delivered through e-Shram portal.

Helpful for Central and State Government while providing assistance during calamities or pandemic.

e-Shram Card Download Online Apply – Step-by-Step Guide