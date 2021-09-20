New Delhi: Migrant workers can now avail the benefits of social security like accidental insurance and employment-based schemes by registering on the e-Shram portal and downloading e-Shram card, Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement. Since its launch on August 26 this year, more than one crore unorganized workers have registered on the e-Shram portal, the central government said.Also Read - Dipika Kakar Gives a Savage Reply When Asked If Reports Of Her Being Pregnant Are True

"An overwhelming proportion of migrant workers are engaged in these sectors of work. As per Economic Survey 2019-20, there are an estimated 38 crore unorganized workers (UW) in the country, which would be targeted to register on this portal. These migrant workers also can now take the benefits of various social security and employment-based schemes through registration at the e-Shram portal," Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement.