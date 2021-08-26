New Delhi: The e-SHRAM portal is all set to be launched by the central government today. Apart from this, an e-SHRAM card will also be issued. Both e-SHRAM portal and e-SHRAM card will benefit unorganized workers across India, said the Centre.Also Read - 5 Best Places to Visit on Your Weekend Getaways From Bengaluru

What is e-SHRAM portal?

“For the first time after Independence, on the principle of Shramev Jayate, e-SHRAM portal, a National Database of Unorganized Workers, will be launched on 26 Aug, 2021 to connect all Unorganized Workers of the Nation with the mainstream,” EPFO said.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav has already launched the logo of the e-SHRAM portal.

Through the e-SHRAM portal, the central government is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.

Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration from the same day, the Union Minister for Labour and Employment said.

Mean while, a national toll free number 14434 will also be launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal, as per a PTI report.

A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category, PTI report says.

What is e-SHRAM card?