New Delhi: The e-SHRAM portal is all set to be launched by the central government today. Apart from this, an e-SHRAM card will also be issued. Both e-SHRAM portal and e-SHRAM card will benefit unorganized workers across India, said the Centre.
What is e-SHRAM portal?
- “For the first time after Independence, on the principle of Shramev Jayate, e-SHRAM portal, a National Database of Unorganized Workers, will be launched on 26 Aug, 2021 to connect all Unorganized Workers of the Nation with the mainstream,” EPFO said.
- Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav has already launched the logo of the e-SHRAM portal.
- Through the e-SHRAM portal, the central government is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.
- Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration from the same day, the Union Minister for Labour and Employment said.
- Mean while, a national toll free number 14434 will also be launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal, as per a PTI report.
- A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category, PTI report says.
What is e-SHRAM card?
- e-SHRAM card will give a new identity to crores of Unorganized Workers of the Nation, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said.
- “The e-SHRAM card will be valid across the country,” EPFO said.
- The workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card containing a 12 digit unique number, PTI reported.
- The objective behind the move is integration of social security schemes of the government, the PTI report says.