New Delhi: Organized workers can apply and download e-Shram card by registering on the e-Shram portal. The e-Shram card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment offers several benefits for unorganized workers registering on e-Shram portal. “Register today on http://eshram.gov.in & download your e-SHRAM Card. This Card is valid across the country,” Ministry of Labour tweeted. Notably, the registration process on e-Shram portal is totally free of cost.Also Read - Virat Kohli Needs to Keep it Simple, go With Ravindra Jadeja - Michael Vaughan Ahead of Day 5 at Oval
e shram card Benefits
- e shram card received after registering on the e Shram portal will be accepted across the country.
- Unorganized workers will get accidental insurance coverage through the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.
- Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and permanent disability.
- Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.
- Notably, Social Security benefits will be delivered through e-Shram portal.
- Unorganized workers can avail the assistance of the central and state government during calamities or pandemic.
e Shram Card Online Apply, e Shram Card Download – Step-By-Step Guide
Also Read - Top 10 Selling Cars In August 2021: Baleno At Numero Uno Position, Alto, Brezza, Creta, Swift, Eeco, Nexon, WagonR, Seltos, Venue follow Also Read - Women At a Higher Risk of Stroke Due to Work Pressure Says a Study
- To register on e Shram portal for e Shram Card online apply and download, unorganized workers require – Aadhaar number, Aadhaar linked active mobile number, Bank account details.
- The Age should be between 16-59 years.
- One needs to visit – https://eshram.gov.in/.
- After landing on the e shram portal home page, one needs to go to “Register on e-Shram” section.
- Click on “Register on e-Shram” and you will be redirected to separate page.
- Once you reach the separate page, you need to go to “Self Registration” section.
- You need to enter Aadhaar linked mobile number and captcha.
- You need to mention NO against Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
- After that click on OTP and an OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar linked mobile number.
- Once you register on the e shram portal, you will receive e shram card.