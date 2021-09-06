New Delhi: Organized workers can apply and download e-Shram card by registering on the e-Shram portal. The e-Shram card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment offers several benefits for unorganized workers registering on e-Shram portal. “Register today on http://eshram.gov.in & download your e-SHRAM Card. This Card is valid across the country,” Ministry of Labour tweeted. Notably, the registration process on e-Shram portal is totally free of cost.Also Read - Virat Kohli Needs to Keep it Simple, go With Ravindra Jadeja - Michael Vaughan Ahead of Day 5 at Oval

e shram card Benefits

e shram card received after registering on the e Shram portal will be accepted across the country.

Unorganized workers will get accidental insurance coverage through the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.

Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and permanent disability.

Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.

Notably, Social Security benefits will be delivered through e-Shram portal.

Unorganized workers can avail the assistance of the central and state government during calamities or pandemic.

e Shram Card Online Apply, e Shram Card Download – Step-By-Step Guide