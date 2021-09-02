New Delhi: Unorganized workers across India can register on the e-Shram portal to get benefits from the government schemes. They will be given an e-Shram card which will be accepted across India. Unorganized workers must note that registration on the e-Shram portal and obtaining an e-Shram card can be done for the free of cost.
- The central government has announced a sum of Rs 2.0 Lakh Accidental Insurance cover to every registered unorganized worker on e-Shram Portal, according to details provided by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
- If a worker is registered on the e-Shram portal and meets with an accident, he or she will be eligible for Rs 2 Lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability, Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav had said.
- In times of any national crisis like COVID-19, financial help through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will be transferred directly in the bank account of the Unorganised Worker, registered on e-Shram portal, EPFO tweeted.
Unorganised Workers can register on e-SHRAM Portal through three modes
- Self-Registration through http://eshram.gov.in
- Registration through Common Service Centres (CSC)
- Registration by State Government field offices in districts/Sub-districts.
e shram card online, e shram portal registration Eligibility
- Unorganised Worker must be between age group of 16-60 years.
- An Unorganised Worker must be an income tax payee.
- She or he must not be a member of Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC).
- Before initiating the e-shram card online registration process, one needs to keep Aadhaar Number, Aadhaar linked active mobile number, and bank account details.
e shram card online apply
- One needs to go to http://eshram.gov.in for resgistering on e-shram portal.
- Please click on “Register on e-Shram” sction and you will be redirected to a separate page.
- You need to go to the “Self Registration” section.
- You need to enter details such as Aadhaar linked mobile number and enter captcha.
- You need to state whether you are a member of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
- You can also chek the nearest Common Service Centres (CSC) by clicking on CSC Locator.
- You need to enter details such as “Select State” and “Select District”, “Nearby CSC”, “Village Wise CSC”.
- e-Shram card regsitration, e-Shram portal registration helpline number is 14434.