New Delhi: Unorganized workers across India can register on the e-Shram portal to get benefits from the government schemes. They will be given an e-Shram card which will be accepted across India. Unorganized workers must note that registration on the e-Shram portal and obtaining an e-Shram card can be done for the free of cost.

The central government has announced a sum of Rs 2.0 Lakh Accidental Insurance cover to every registered unorganized worker on e-Shram Portal, according to details provided by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

If a worker is registered on the e-Shram portal and meets with an accident, he or she will be eligible for Rs 2 Lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability, Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav had said.

In times of any national crisis like COVID-19, financial help through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will be transferred directly in the bank account of the Unorganised Worker, registered on e-Shram portal, EPFO tweeted.

Unorganised Workers can register on e-SHRAM Portal through three modes

Self-Registration through http://eshram.gov.in Registration through Common Service Centres (CSC) Registration by State Government field offices in districts/Sub-districts.

e shram card online, e shram portal registration Eligibility

Unorganised Worker must be between age group of 16-60 years.

An Unorganised Worker must be an income tax payee.

She or he must not be a member of Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC).

Before initiating the e-shram card online registration process, one needs to keep Aadhaar Number, Aadhaar linked active mobile number, and bank account details.

