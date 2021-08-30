New Delhi: e Shram portal registration is totally free. It must be noted that workers do not have to pay anything for e Shram portal registration, according to PIB Fact Check. Unorganised Workers can register on e-SHRAM Portal through three modes or ways, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization(EPFO) said.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Scores And Updates, Day 6: Avani, Kathuniya & The Two Javelin Stars Make it a Memorable Monday Morning
e Shram Portal Registration e Shram Card
- There are three ways unorganised Workers can register on e-SHRAM Portal through three modes:
- Self-Registration through official e-Shram portal http://eshram.gov.in .
- Registration through Common Service Centres (CSC).
- Registration by State Government field offices in districts/Sub-districts.
- Worker’s age should be between 16-60 years.
- He or she should not be an income tax payee.
- He or she should not be a member of EPFO and ESIC.
- At the time of e-SHRAM Portal registration, an unorganised worker should have Aadhaar Card, Mobile Number linked with Aadhaar and Bank Account Details.
- For any queries you can dial toll-free helpdesk number: 14434.
- e-Shram portal Registration is totally free and workers do not have to pay anything.
- Workers are asked to don’t fall for any clickbait or fake websites.
- Government of India has launched National Database for Unorganised Workers for the overall welfare of crores of unorganized workers of the country.
- A State Level Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the State, will supervise and monitor the progress in the State and take appropriate action for achieving the target.
- e-Shram Portal database is authenticated with Aadhaar with 97 per cent.
- 38 crore unorganized workers will be registered on e-shram portal.
- Registration has started from August 26, 2021.
- Construction workers, migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers, milkmen, truck drivers, fishermen, agriculture workers, and similar other workers are covered.
- e-shram card will have details such as name, father or husband’s name, date of birth, gender and Universal Account Number.
- e-shram card will be accepted across the country.
- All registered Unorganised Workers will be provided the accidental Insurance Coverage through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.
- Rs 2 lakh will be provided for accidental death and permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh will be given for partial disability. Social security benefits will be delivered through e-SHRAM portal.