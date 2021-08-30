New Delhi: e Shram portal registration is totally free. It must be noted that workers do not have to pay anything for e Shram portal registration, according to PIB Fact Check. Unorganised Workers can register on e-SHRAM Portal through three modes or ways, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization(EPFO) said.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Scores And Updates, Day 6: Avani, Kathuniya & The Two Javelin Stars Make it a Memorable Monday Morning

  • There are three ways unorganised Workers can register on e-SHRAM Portal through three modes:
  • Self-Registration through official e-Shram portal http://eshram.gov.in .
  • Registration through Common Service Centres (CSC).
  • Registration by State Government field offices in districts/Sub-districts.
  • Worker’s age should be between 16-60 years.
  • He or she should not be an income tax payee.
  • He or she should not be a member of EPFO and ESIC.
  • At the time of e-SHRAM Portal registration, an unorganised worker should have Aadhaar Card, Mobile Number linked with Aadhaar and Bank Account Details.
  • For any queries you can dial toll-free helpdesk number: 14434.
  • e-Shram portal Registration is totally free and workers do not have to pay anything.
  • Workers are asked to don’t fall for any clickbait or fake websites.
  • Government of India has launched National Database for Unorganised Workers for the overall welfare of crores of unorganized workers of the country.
  • A State Level Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the State, will supervise and monitor the progress in the State and take appropriate action for achieving the target.
  • e-Shram Portal database is authenticated with Aadhaar with 97 per cent.
  • 38 crore unorganized workers will be registered on e-shram portal.
  • Registration has started from August 26, 2021.
  • Construction workers, migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers, milkmen, truck drivers, fishermen, agriculture workers, and similar other workers are covered.
  • e-shram card will have details such as name, father or husband’s name, date of birth, gender and Universal Account Number.
  • e-shram card will be accepted across the country.
  • All registered Unorganised Workers will be provided the accidental Insurance Coverage through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.
  • Rs 2 lakh will be provided for accidental death and permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh will be given for partial disability. Social security benefits will be delivered through e-SHRAM portal.
