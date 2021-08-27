New Delhi: e-SHRAM portal registration has begun. Unorganized workers can go to e-SHRAM portal – https://www.eshram.gov.in/ – and register their details. More than 38 crore workers can register themselves under one portal. Registration is totally free and workers do not have to pay anything. Notably, an e-SHRAM card will be issued and it will be acceptable across the country.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 LIVE Updates Day 3: Paddler Bhavina Patel Advances to Q/F; Powerlifter Sakina Khatun in Action at 9:30 AM IST

e Shram Portal Registration at e shram gov in

Once you land on e-SHRAM portal page, you need to go to “Register on e-Shram” section. Once you click on it, your will be redirected to https://register.eshram.gov.in/#/user/self Information that is required for e-SHRAM portal registration is – Aadhaar Number, Aadhaar linked active mobile number, Bank account details. Age should be between 16-59 years (28-08-1961 to 27-08-2005).

e Shram Portal Benefits

“After registering on the e-SHRAM portal, unorganized workers will need not to register separately for Govt’s Social Security Schemes. e-SHRAM card containing a 12-digit UAN will be valid throughout the country,” Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli said.

Government of India launches National Database – e-SHRAM Portal – for Unorganised Workers for the overall welfare of crores of unorganized workers of the country.

Construction workers, migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers, milkmen, truck drivers, fishermen, agriculture workers, and similar other workers to be covered.

All registered Unorganised Workers will be provided the accidental Insurance Coverage through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.

Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

Social security benefits will be delivered through e-SHRAM portal.

It will also be helpful for State and Central Governments to provide assistance to eligible UWs in case of any pandemic or calamities.

e Shram Card

Workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card with unique Universal Account Number (UAN) and will be able to access the benefits of the various social security schemes through this card anywhere anytime, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Labour Ministry said.