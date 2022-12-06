India To Allow E-Visas To UK Nationals Again: How To Apply, Fee, Requirements, Other Details

E-Visa has 5 sub-categories viz. e-Tourist Visa (for 30 days/01 year/ 05 years) ,e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa and e-Conference Visa.

Indian Visa For UK Citizens: For the first time since the COVID outbreak in March 2020, India is all set to resume the e-Visa facility for UK citizens travelling to India, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami announced in a video message on Monday. The visa website will be ready in the near future so that applicants can apply for their visa on the same, the High Commission of India in London informed.

In a video tweeted by Doraiswami, He said, “We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visa at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals.”

Different Type Of E-Visas For Foreign Nationals

E-Visa has 5 sub-categories viz. e-Tourist Visa (for 30 days/01 year/ 05 years) ,e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa and e-Conference Visa. A foreigner (other than those applying for e-Conference Visa) will be allowed to club activities permitted under e-Tourist visa only (validity co-terminus with e-Conference Visa only i.e. 30 days). Only two e-Medical Attendant Visas will be granted against one e- Medical Visa. For e-Tourist and e-Business visa, Applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. For e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa, Applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival with a window of 120 days.

Example: If you are applying on 1st Sept then applicant can select arrival date from 5th Sept to 2nd Jan

How To Apply For E-Visas

Applicants must complete the form provided online on the govt website indianvisaonline.gov.in. You will be asked to provide general information about yourself and choose the type of visa you want to apply for. Verify the information you have already provided is correct and select the processing option that best suits your needs. Pay the service fee using a credit or debit card. Upload the required documents (passport photo and a photo scan of your passport). Once you have completed these, please submit your application and just relax your visa is being processed. Wait for your e-Visa to arrive in your email within your chosen timeframe. Our average turnaround time for e-tourist visas right now is 17 hours!

E-Visa Fee

E-Visa fee is country/Territory specific. Bank transaction charges of 2.5% will be charged additionally on applicable e-Visa fees. The fee must be paid at least 4 days before the expected date of travel otherwise application will not be processed.