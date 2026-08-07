E20 petrol is completely safe for vehicles; confirmed after extensive testing: Government

In a written reply to Parliament, the Ministry of Heavy Industries stated that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and various vehicle manufacturers jointly conducted detailed tests on E20 fuel.

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New Delhi: The Central Government informed Parliament on Friday that extensive laboratory and real-world tests conducted by various government agencies, vehicle manufacturers, and industry bodies have confirmed that E20 petrol is completely safe for vehicles when used in accordance with prescribed standards.

Jointly conducted detailed tests

In a written reply to Parliament, the Ministry of Heavy Industries stated that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and various vehicle manufacturers jointly conducted detailed tests on E20 fuel.

The Ministry further stated that during these tests, scientific evaluations were carried out on all critical aspects, such as engine robustness, vehicle drivability, cold-start capability, corrosion resistance, fuel compatibility with various components, fuel system reliability, emission levels, and fuel efficiency.

E20 petrol, in accordance with prescribed standards, is completely safe

The results of these studies clearly indicated that the use of E20 petrol, in accordance with prescribed standards, is completely safe and does not have any significant adverse impact on vehicle performance or durability.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries noted that an inter-ministerial committee was constituted under NITI Aayog on December 26, 2020. This committee conducted a comprehensive review of all aspects related to vehicle compatibility with E20 fuel, mileage, and fuel efficiency.

Assessment fully supported by various researches

This assessment was also fully supported by research conducted by the Indian Oil Corporation, the Automotive Research Association of India, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The Ministry stated that vehicle manufacturers, auto component makers, SIAM, ARAI, testing agencies, and oil marketing companies were actively involved throughout the entire process of scientific testing and the phased implementation of E20 fuel. According to the government, the fuel system, engine robustness, vehicle operational capability, fuel compatibility with various components, and emission performance were successfully verified prior to the implementation of E20 fuel.

The Ministry informed Parliament that, during tests conducted under specified operating conditions, the use of E20 petrol—even in older vehicles—did not result in any significant adverse effects on performance, engine durability, or the compatibility of vehicle components.

(With IANS inputs)