E20: Petroleum ministry issues clarification on quality, contamination claims of ethanol-blended petrol, says petrol quality is…

The Petroleum Ministry has addressed social media posts and media reports raising concerns about the quality and possible contamination of ethanol-blended petrol.

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E20: Petroleum ministry issues clarification on quality, contamination claims of ethanol-blended petrol, says petrol quality is… | Image: X

• OMCs test more than 87,000 retail outlets 8 to 12 times daily for water ingress.

• Out of over 2,000 samples, tested for chloride and sulphide contamination, only two isolated cases were found.

• Sourced ethanol must be at least 99.6 percent pure, following the BIS IS 15464.

• Between July 2024 and June 2026, authorities rejected 10,500 kilolitres of ethanol for failing purity standards.



E20 Petrol Row: Reacting to several social media posts and media reports over the quality and potential contamination of ethanol-blended petrol, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has issued a clarification, saying that rigorous quality control is being conducted across the entire supply chain. The ministry said that Oil Marketing Companies carry out fuel checks on a regular basis, highlighting that high-standard testing protocols are in place to prevent adulteration.

Water Ingress Testing: Conducted 8–12 Times Daily Nationwide

The ministry said that water ingress testing is being carried out in more than 87,000 outlets 8-12 times a day. More than 2,000 fuel samples have been tested for chloride and sulphide contamination. The ministry informed that only two chloride contaminations have been found in the country and the authorities suspended the outlets immediately.

Chloride, Sulphide Contamination: A Multi-Layered Quality Control Process

IT also released infographics showcasing the “invisible journey” of E20 fuel, highlighting the quality control months before the E20 petrol reaches a vehicle’s tank.

One Standard

The process starts with sourcing ethanol. The batch should be at least 99.6 percent pure. During this process, official Indian quality standards (BIS IS 15464) are being followed. Distilleries are instructed to provide a certified quality report with every shipment.

Zero Compromise

According to the Ministry, the quality checks are not just a formality. The authorities rejected 302 tank trucks between July 2024 and June 2026, carrying nearly 10,500 kilolitres of ethanol. The ethanol was rejected as it failed to meet quality standards. The authorities check the purity, water content and density of ethanol.

Where Quality Goes, Trust Follows

Once the ethanol is approved by the authorities, it is moved to storage facilities where it is stored safely to prevent any cross-contamination. Officials take samples from both the top and bottom before its contents are accepted at the depot. This monitoring of E20 continues until the final blending process.