New Delhi: Each depositor’s bank deposit is insured up to Rs 5 lakh in each bank, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. This was announced after the Union Cabinet had cleared Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Bill 2021 (DICGC Bill 2021). The cabinet has decided that within 90 days, depositors will receive Rs 5 lakhs of their money if the bank is placed under moratorium, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wears Ranbir Kapoor’s Black Cap Worth Rs 5,887 in His Absence, Says ‘I Miss Him’ – Photos Inside

#Cabinet clears DICGC Bill 2021

Each depositor’s bank deposit is insured up to Rs. 5 lakh in each bank (for both principal & interest)

Increase of insured amount from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh will cover 98.3% of all deposit accounts and 50.9% of deposit value

– FM @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/iCMcjl1x0b

— PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) July 28, 2021