New Delhi: Each depositor's bank deposit is insured up to Rs 5 lakh in each bank, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. This was announced after the Union Cabinet had cleared Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Bill 2021 (DICGC Bill 2021). The cabinet has decided that within 90 days, depositors will receive Rs 5 lakhs of their money if the bank is placed under moratorium, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.
- “Each depositor’s bank deposit is insured up to Rs. 5 lakh in each bank (for both principal & interest). Increase of insured amount from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh will cover 98.3 per cent of all deposit accounts and 50.9 per cent of deposit value,” said FM Sitharaman, according to the Ministry of Finance.
- “Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation was created in case people faced difficulties after RBI imposes moratoriums on banks. Today’s Cabinet meeting has decided that within 90 days, depositors will receive Rs 5 lakhs of their money,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI.
- Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation insures all bank deposits, covers all commercial banks, even foreign bank branches in India are covered, FM Sitharaman said.