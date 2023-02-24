Home

EAM S Jaishankar Blames India Inc For Trade Imbalance With China

EAM was speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue in Pune when he said that the government is doing its bit by bringing in policies like Atmanirbhar Bharat. Jaishankar also clarified that India's "massive external exposure" puts national security at threat.

New Delhi: On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the responsibility for the trade imbalance with China rests squarely on businesses as well, blaming Indian corporates for not developing suitable sourcing arrangements.

The trade between India and China touched an all-time high of $136 billion in 2022, at the same time New Delhi’s trade deficit with Beijing crossed $100 billion mark for the first time, said a report in The Hindu. China’s exports to India climbed to $119 billion in 2022, a year on year (YoY) increase of 22 per cent. During the period, China’s imports from India dwindled to $17.5 billion, a YoY decline of 38.5 per cent.

EAM has termed this challenge posted by trade imbalance with China as very serious and formidable, adding that the responsibility lies not just with the government, but with businesses as well.

“Indian corporates have not developed the kind of backwards (integration), vendor supplies, components and parts, ingredients and intermediates that should be supporting us,” he said.

With lots of people, including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, asking India to focus on services, Jaishankar warned that those who “do down” manufacturing are “actually damaging India’s strategic future.”

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)