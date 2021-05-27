New Delhi: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has a cascading effects on Indian economy. The lockdown-like measures, which are necessary to check the Coronavirus infection rate, has also left a major impact. So many have lost jobs, are experiencing salary cuts. Apart from these family members have fallen sick and there is a requirement for urgent money. While stepping out has become a issue along with finding source of income. However, earn money online from home is perhaps the safest option right now. There are several earning options available. Some of these options do not require any sort of investment. All you need to do is to have a presence of mind. Also Read - Hina Khan Reveals That Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sent 'Special And Heart Touching Message' After Her Father's Death

You can earn a whopping amount of 1,50,000 online sitting at home without investing a single rupee. You don’t need to worry about financial consequences, and risking the money. In fact, you don’t even need to toil. All you need to have a precious coin. Yes, a single coin can get you Rs 1.5 lakh. Also Read - Add These 7 Vitamin C Rich Superfoods to Your Diet to Reduce Stress, Anxiety

We will tell you how to earn lakh through a coin via online from the comfort of home. 1/4 Rupees coin minted in the year of 1956 can earn you the staggering amount. You need to find the coin. The coin is “1/4 Rupees coin, year 1956”. If you have the collection, you sell it for as much as Rs 1.5 lakh. Also Read - India Logs 2.11 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, 3,847 Deaths in 24 Hours | Top Highlights

Once you get the coin, you need to go to the website of Quikr where “1/4 Rupees coin, year 1956” is fetching a value of Rs 1.5 lakh. After visiting the website, you need to go to home style section. First, you need to click two photos of the coin. Photos must be clear to buyers. You need to add description. Buyer will pay either online or offline. They can call you. If the deal works out, you will get the amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as mentioned in the website.