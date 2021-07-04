New Delhi: Are you in urgent need of money and want to earn thousands of rupees within a shorter period of time? If yes, then here’s some good news for you. If you have any Rs 20 note with no date (the ones which were in circulation before 2005), you may earn up to thousands easily. This may sound strange and fake, but a website named Leftover Currency that buys and sells foreign coins and defunct currencies online makes the bizarre claim. Also Read - Fiscal And Monetary Support Needed To Nurture Economic Recovery, Asserts RBI Governor

The website has asserted that it will help people earn thousands in 5 days if they are in possession of Rs 20 note that was part of the withdrawn Indian Rupee banknotes series.

In 2001, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had started issuing Rs 20 banknotes (without any date), however, in 2014, the central bank decided to withdraw all currency notes issued prior to 2005, including Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations, in a move apparently aimed at curbing black money and fake currencies.

“After March 31, 2014, it (RBI) will completely withdraw from circulation all banknotes issued prior to 2005. From April 1, 2014, the public will be required to approach banks for exchanging these notes,” the RBI had said in a statement then.

But if you still have those older Rs 20 notes, without a date, you can exchange them on Leftovercurreny.com and get a good amount of money online.

Here’s how to exchange

Visit leftover currency

Indicate how many 20 Indian Rupee banknotes you want to exchange

Click on the ‘Add to Wallet’ button

The exchange value has been added to your online wallet.

Repeat these steps for any other notes and coins you want to exchange.

Complete checkout and get paid within 5 days of receiving your currencies.

To exchange your 20 Indian Rupees banknote (Gandhi no date) for cash: add it to your wallet now.

At present, currency notes in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).