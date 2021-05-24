New Delhi: Earn lakhs from home, How to become reach seem to be popular trending topics on Google. It’s not easy to earn money during the ongoing Covid pandemic but during emergency time, one needs urgent monetary assistance. Here is a golden opportunity for you earn over 1 lakh from home. Also Read - Indian Boxers Begin Campaign in Asian Championships on Monday

There are several people who have a passion or hobby of keeping antique collection. A few people also collect rare, old coins, stamps. Nowadays, value of these rare, old coins have skyrocketed as these coins are longer being minted. Apart from these rare and old coins, many people in India collect, sell and buy Queen Victoria Coins.

If you have the rare Queen Victoria coin, you can earn over 1 lakh in just one click.

All you need to do is to sell the rare coin at online site Quickr. The coin has a price of whopping Rs 1.5 lakh on the site. You need to have 1862 edition of Rs 1 silver coin of Queen Victoria. The Rs 1 silver coin of Queen Victoria comes under rare coins category.

You need to go to the Quickr and register yourself as seller. If you have to coin, you need to click clear photo of the item. Then you need to upload the photo on the portal. Buyers will contact you and you can sale your antique item.