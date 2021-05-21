New Delhi: You can earn more than Rs 25 lakh by investing Rs 1,000 per month. Government schemes are popular because of the safety and stable returns that they provide. However, there is a common notion that government schemes don’t increase your money as exponentially as others schemes do. We will provide details of a government which can provide you over 25 lakh returns if you invest just Rs 1,000 on a monthly basis. Also Read - Meet Veena George: The woman Set To Replace KK Shailaja As Kerala Health Minister

We are talking about Public Provident Fund Scheme popularly known as PPF. PPF is a small saving scheme and was introduced in 1968 by the National Savings Organization. PPF can provide you good returns. All you need to do is to pick the tenure wisely.

PPF Interest rate:

As on May 21, 2021, PPF offers an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent. One can invest a minimum of Rs 500 per annum and a maximum of Rs 1.5 annually.

The maturity of a PPF account takes place after 15 years. PPF account holders can extend the tenure by a block of 5 years each.

You need to start investing Rs 1,000 per month for 15 years. You will have a deposit of Rs 1.80 lakh. At current rate, an interest of Rs 1.45 lakh will be added to the deposit amount. Finally your matured amount will be Rs 3.25 lakh.

After that you need to extend the PPF account for 5 years. At the same time, you will have to invest Rs 1,000 per month. After 5 years your Rs 3.25 will increase to Rs 5.32 lakh.

Again, you need to extend the PPF tenure for 5 years for the second time. You need to keep investing Rs 1,000 per month on the same account. Your Rs 5.32 lakh will turn into Rs 8.24 lakh.

After completion of five years, you need to again extend the tenure of the PPF account for five years for the third time. At the same you need to continue Rs 1000 investment and the maturity amount will increase to Rs 12.36 lakh.

Then again for the fourth time, you need to extend the tenure of the PPF account for five years. At the same time, you need to invest Rs 1000 per month. The PPF amount will increase to Rs 18.15 lakh.

Once this tenure is completed, you need to extend the tenure of the PPF account for the fifth time. You need to invest Rs 1000 per month and on completion of the tenure the PPF maturity amount will increase to RS 26.32 lakh.

Yes it will take 35 years but your Rs 1,000 invest per month in PPF scheme will finally yield you over Rs 26 lakh.