New Delhi: You can earn Rs 5,000 per month after retirement by investing just Rs 7 on a daily basis. The Government of India's popular scheme Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is providing income support during old age. The Atal Pension Yojana scheme was launched in 2015 for the benefit of workers employed in the unorganized sector.

Atal Pension Yojana Benefits

Atal Pension Yojana guarantees monthly pension between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 for the life of the subscriber.

Atal Pension Yojana offers same guaranteed amount pension for spouse for life after subscriber's death.

Under Atal Pension Yojana scheme nominee receives pension wealth between 1.70 lakh and Rs 8.50 lakh after death of spouse.

How To Earn Rs 5,000 monthly by investing Rs 7 daily: Atal Pension Yojana Chart

If you open and Atal Pension Yojana account at an age of 18, you have to pay Rs 42 per month to receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. For a monthly pension of Rs 2,000, you need to pay Rs

84 on a monthly basis. If you want to earn a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, you need to pay Rs 126 per month.

If you want to get a monthly pension of Rs 4,000, you need to pay Rs 168. You have to pay Rs 210 per month to get the monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

Atal Pension Yojana Tax Benefit

Any investment in Atal Pension Yojana is eligible for Income Tax benefits under Section 80CCD of the IT Act, 1961.