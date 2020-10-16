Making some extra money doesn’t actually have to be that complicated. And, now we will tell you something that seems unbelievable but is actually true. Did you know that you can earn Rs 25 lakh with just a one rupee coin? Surprised right? But, this exciting news is very true and you can make the exchange during an auction at India’s big online market called Indiamart. Also Read - Terrible Thursday: Sensex Sinks Over 3,150 Points; Nifty Below 9,500 in Biggest Crash Ever

To earn the amount, all you need to have is one old Re 1 coin that is at least 100 years old. And, if you have more than one coin that are at least a century old, those can possibly earn you lakhs of rupees. Also Read - Rupee Slips Below 72-mark Against USD Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

Hence, if you’re one lucky owner of such rare and antique coins, you will just need to go on Indiamart’s website indiamart.com and create an account before you can scroll through the products and do your shopping. Also Read - Amid Slowdown Concerns, Rupee Weakens to 72.40 Mark Against US Dollar

Some people possess the hobby of collecting antique items and old coins and this hobby can undoubtedly make one rich. In the Indiamart website, you can also earn lakhs if you have coins from the Victorian-era or the 18th century.

As per reports, a 18th century coin has been priced at Rs 10 lakh and a coin of East India Company made in 1818 has been priced the same in which a photo of Lord Hanuman has also been inscribed on it.

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your treasure box and look for one such coin.