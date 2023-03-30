Top Recommended Stories

Earn Up to 9.5% Interest By Parking Your Money In Small Finance Bank FDs | DETAILS

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022. Banks have also hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits in a bid to lure investors.

Published: March 30, 2023 12:41 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Fixed deposits have once again become attractive investment areas due to the rising interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022. Banks have also hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits in a bid to lure investors.

Listed below is a list of small finance banks that offer attractive rates of interest on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore.

Unity Small Finance Bank

TenureGeneral Interest RateSenior Citizens’ Interest Rate
7 to 14 days4.50%4.50%
15 to 45 days4.75%4.75%
46 to 60 days5.25%5.75%
61 to 90 days5.50%6.00%
91 to 164 days5.75%6.25%
165 to 180 days5.75%6.25%
181 to 201 days8.75%9.25%
202 to 364 days6.75%7.25%
1 year7.35%7.85%
1 year 1 day7.35%7.85%
Above 1 year to 500 days7.35%7.85%
501 Days8.75%9.25%
502 days to 18 months7.35%7.85%
Above 18 months to 1000 days7.40%7.90%
1001 days9.00%9.50%
1002 days to 3 years7.65%8.15%
Above 3 years to 5 years7.65%8.15%
Above 5 years to 10 years7.00%7.50%

UTKARSH SMALL FINANCE BANK

TenureGeneral Interest RateSenior Citizens’ Interest Rate
7 days to 45 days4.00%4.75%
46 days to 90 days4.25%5.00%
91 days to 180 days5.00%5.75%
181 days to 364 days6.00%6.75%
365 days to 699 days7.15%7.90%
700 Days7.75%8.50%
701 days to 5 years7.50%8.25%
Above 5 years to 10 years6.25%7.00%

SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK

TenureGeneral Interest RateSenior Citizens’ Interest Rate
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.25%4.75%
46 days to 90 days4.50%5.00%
91 days to 6 months5.00%5.50%
Above 6 months to 9 months5.50%6.00%
Above 9 months to less than 1 Year6.00%6.50%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
Above 1 Year to 1 Year 6 Months7.00%7.50%
Above 1 Year 6 Months to 2 Years8.01%8.51%
Above 2 years to 998 days7.51%8.01%
999 Days8.51%8.76%
32 Months 27 Days to 3 Years7.25%7.75%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years6.75%7.25%
5 Years7.50%7.75%
Above 5 years to 10 years7.25%7.50%

NORTH EAST SMALL FINANCE BANK

TenureGeneral Interest RateSenior Citizens’ Interest Rate
7 days to 14 days3.00%3.75%
15 days to 29 days3.00%3.75%
30 days to 45 days3.50%4.25%
46 days to 90 days4.50%5.25%
91 days to 180 days4.75%5.50%
181 days to 365 days6.50%7.25%
366 days to 776 days7.25%8.00%
777 days7.50%8.25%
778 days to 1095 days7.25%8.00%
1096 days to 1110 days6.50%7.25%
1111 days8.00%8.75%
1112 days to 1825 days6.50%7.25%
1826 days to 3650 days6.25%7.00%

ESAF SMALL FINANCE BANK

TenureGeneral Interest RateSenior Citizens’ Interest Rate
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.50%
15 days to 59 days4.50%5.00%
60 days to 90 days5.00%5.50%
91 days to 182 days5.25%5.75%
183 days to 1 year5.50%6.00%
1 year 1 day to less than 2 years7.25%7.75%
2 years to 998 days7.50%8.00%
999(2 years 8 months & 26 days)*8.00%*8.50%
1000 days to less than 3 years7.50%8.00%
3 years to less than 5 years5.75%6.25%
5 years to 10 years5.25%5.75%

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND WHILE INVESTING IN SMALL FINANCE BANK FD SCHEMES

Small finance banks have limited lending scope and are considered riskier than traditional scheduled commercial banks. Therefore, depositors prefer to invest in FDs of the latter.

Small finance banks offer higher interest rates than private or public sector banks to reward depositors for the extra risk and make their FDs attractive to investors.

Check the track record and financial strength of the bank. You should not compromise on the safety of your hard-earned money just to get some extra returns.

