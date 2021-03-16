New Delhi: Ease My Trip IPO Allotment Date, Allotment Subscription Status – Ease My Trip Initial Public Offering (IPO) Allotment Subscription Status is expected today i.e March 16. Ease My Trip IPO issue opened on March 8 and closed on March 10. The Ease My Trip IPO was subscribed a staggering 159.33 times on the last day of its subscription. Now, everyone is waiting for Ease My Trip IPO Allotment Subscription Status which is expected today. Ease My Trip IPO Price Band was kept between Rs 186- Rs 187, as per details shared by Ease My Trip. Also Read - 5 IPOs That Gives You Chance To Make Money This Week— Kalyan Jewellers, Nazara and More. Know Details Here

You can check the Ease My Trip IPO allotment subscription status on the BSE website. You need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx . You can check the status of your application by entering a few details. You need to select Issue Type which is Equity. Then you need to select the issue name and Application number. You need to enter your PAN details and then select Captcha. After that, you need to select ‘Search’. Also Read - Laxmi Organics IPO, Craftsman Automation IPO Allotments Open! Details You Should Not Miss Before Subscription

Ease My Trip initial public offering (IPO) was an offer for sale totalling up to Rs 510 crore. The Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 77.95 times, the non-institutional investor’s category was subscribed by 384.26 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 69.54 times. Overall the Ease My Trip IPO was subscribed 159.96 times. Ease My Trip is also known by the name of Easy Trip Planners Limited. Also Read - EaseMyTrip IPO Opens for Subscription: Here's How You Can Subscribe, Check Price Band, Lot Size and Other Details