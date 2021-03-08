New Delhi: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of online travel company Easy Trip Planners, which operates EaseMyTrip.com, has opened today for subscription. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 186-187 per share for its Rs 510-crore initial share-sale, which closes on March 10. EaseMyTrip’s IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) and will not receive any fund from the OFS. Also Read - RailTel Share Price Gains 20% on BSE Upper Circuit After February Super Session

The online travel company said the object of the public issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on both BSE and NSE. The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders. The company’s issue is being managed by Axis Capital and JM Financial. Also Read - Heranba Industries IPO: Here's How you Can Invest, Check Price Band of this Gujarat Agro-Chemical Company

People interested in subscribing EaseMyTrip IPO can do it for around 10-15 per cent premium on the listing date. One lot of the EaseMyTrip IPO will consist of 80 EaseMyTrip shares, which means an investor will have to bid for at least 80 EaseMyTrip shares. Also Read - RailTel IPO Allotment Status to be Finalised Today, Here's How You Can Check Share Allotment Status

To know more about EaseMyTrip IPO details like important dates, Subscription Status and more, read below:

EaseMyTrip IPO Subscription Status

Till March 8 afternoon, the EaseMyTrip IPO was subscribed 1.22x times. The public issue subscribed 6.64x in the retail category, 0.00x in the QIB category, and 0.04x in the NII category. You can also check live status and Day by Day Subscription Details of EaseMyTrip IPO here: https://www.chittorgarh.com/ipo_subscription/easemytrip-ipo/1089/

EaseMyTrip IPO important dates to remember

EaseMyrip IPO will be open for subscription from March 8, 2021 and close on March 10, 2021. EaseMyTrip IPO allotment status will be released March 16, and refund to investors who failed to make a cut into the list of lucky bidders will begin on March 17, 2021. Meanwhile, credit of EaseMyTrip shares into the Demat Account of the lucky bidders will take place on March 18, 2021. And, EaseMyTrip’s IPO listing date is March 19, 2021.

EaseMyTrip IPO Registrar and Lot Size

The registrar of Easy Trip Planners IPO is KFintech Private Limited and the lot size is 80.

How to apply in EaseMyTrip IPO through Zerodha?

Zerodha customers can apply online in EaseMyTrip IPO using UPI as a payment gateway. Zerodha customers can apply in EaseMyTrip IPO by login into Zerodha Console and submit an IPO application form. Here’s a step by step guide to apply in EaseMyTrip IPO through Zerodha *Visit the Zerodha website and login to Console. *Go to Portfolio and click the IPOs link. *Go to the ‘EaseMyTrip IPO’ row and click the ‘Bid’ button. *Enter your UPI ID, Quantity, and Price. *‘Submit’ IPO application form. *Visit the UPI App (net banking or BHIM) to approve the mandate.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK. The company claimed that it was the only profitable online travel agency among the key online travel agencies in India during FY18-FY20 in terms of net profit margin. In 2010, online travel company MakeMyTrip got listed on Nasdaq.