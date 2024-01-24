eBay To Lay Off 1,000 Full-Time Employees, To Reduce Unspecified Number Of Contractors In Months To Come

Home

Jamie Iannone, President and CEO of eBay, stated that while their strategy is the right one, there are still improvements that can be made to enhance their agility and decision-making processes.

San Francisco: E-commerce platform eBay has announced that it will be laying off around 1,000 employees, which accounts for approximately 9% of its full-time workforce. The company also plans to reduce the number of contractors it employs in the coming months. Despite reporting a profit of $1.3 billion in the last quarter, eBay believes that there is a need for change in order to ensure its continued success.

Jamie Iannone, President and CEO of eBay, stated that while their strategy is the right one, there are still improvements that can be made to enhance their agility and decision-making processes. As a result, the company will be streamlining its teams to improve the end-to-end experience for customers worldwide.

In an internal memo, Iannone mentioned that leaders would communicate the news of the layoffs directly via Zoom, and notifications would be sent to employees once the process is completed. In light of these changes, eBay asked all US employees to work from home on January 24th to provide a conducive environment for the necessary conversations. The CEO emphasized that the company is committed to treating everyone with respect and empathy during this transition, and support and resources will be provided to impacted employees.

According to Iannone, eBay’s rapid hiring has led to a situation where the headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of the business. Therefore, the company has decided to reduce its workforce and scale back the number of contractors. The goal is to create a more nimble and efficient organization that can adapt quickly to market demands and make timely decisions. By aligning and consolidating certain teams, eBay aims to better meet the needs of its customers around the world.

eBay’s decision to lay off employees and reduce the number of contractors is driven by the company’s desire to improve its organizational structure and enhance its ability to respond swiftly to market changes.

