ECL Finance loses bid to join creditors’ committee: Debt, control and fund diversion explained

ECL Finance lent money to Saha Infratech for the 'Megdootam Encore' housing project in Greater Noida, yet it allegedly used the guarantor company, 'Palm Developers,' to take direct charge of the whole project and its key decisions. Here is the story of how it landed in the Supreme Court.

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Supreme Court has questioned ECL Finance Limited. Representational image

A finance company lent money to another company and also interfered in its decisions, big and small. The Supreme Court has made it clear that if a lender interferes in the borrower’s policy decisions, it cannot be treated as merely a lender and becomes a related party of the company. The court has questioned ECL Finance Limited. Watch how its actions were exposed in the Supreme Court.

Housing project deceives home buyers

A housing project is meant to do two things: give people homes and earn real estate companies a profit. But one project was set up for neither. Its only aim was to cheat homebuyers and secure loans from financial companies.

How did manipulation begin?

In 2016, a company named Saha Infratech was building a real estate project in Greater Noida under the name ‘Project Encore,’ which was later renamed ‘Meghadootam Encore.’

A plan was made to issue debentures worth Rs 160 crore for this project in 2016. However, only Rs 110 crore were issued, and all of these were purchased by ECL Finance.

Palm Developers acted as guarantor in this deal which meant that if Saha Infratech failed to repay the money, Palm Developers would be responsible.

In 2017, ECL Finance extended another Rs 90 crore credit facility to Saha Infratech, with Palm Developers as guarantor. This is where the financial transactions and fraud began.

Shocking revelations in forensic audit

The Supreme Court was shown a forensic audit report with a startling finding. According to the report, Palm Developers, which had guaranteed Saha Infratech’s obligations, served as a channel for moving money from Saha Infratech to two other companies.

ECL Finance’s control over companies

It turned out that the promoters of Palm Developers owned those companies. The forensic reports also found that ECL Finance was in control of both. Then came an even bigger twist: Palm Developers went bankrupt in 2020.

ECL Finance and its debenture trustee filed a combined claim of around Rs 270 crore and got themselves included in the Committee of Creditors (CoC), the body that decides the company’s future course.

The CoC is meant for outside creditors only, not the company’s “own people.” That rule is where ECL Finance Limited’s conduct began to unravel.

ECL did not have authority to recover money

When the Supreme Court examined the documents related to Palm Developers’ bankruptcy proceedings and ECL Finance, it revealed a shocking revelation: ECL simply had no right to recover its money.

SC upholds NCLT order

ECL had the power to appoint directors, finalize any board disputes, and approve the quarterly budget.

It had the power to veto the removal of any management official. It even had direct control over the company’s accounts. After examining these documents, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) excluded ECL Finance Limited from the Committee of Creditors.

Recently, the Supreme Court, while upholding the order of NCLT, approved the decision to keep ECL Finance out of the COC.

Along with this, the Supreme Court made a strong comment saying that a company interfering in the affairs of the company will not be considered an ordinary external debtor but will be considered as “its own man”, hence it does not have the right to sit in that committee, even if it has money due to the company.

The Supreme Court’s order hit ECL Finance hard, but the court was not the first to act against it. In May 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted business at ECL Finance and its group company, Edelweiss ARC, after an investigation turned up numerous loan-related irregularities at both Edelweiss companies.