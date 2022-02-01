Budget 2022: The government has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) till March 2023. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech.Also Read - Good News: 400 New Gen Vande Bharat Trains, FM Makes Big Announcement in Budget Speech

The ECLGS was announced as one of the key components of the Rs 2 trillion economic stimulus package under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' in May 2020. It offers additional working capital finance in the form of a term loan to MSMEs and professionals. Initially, its corpus was Rs 3 trillion, but was eventually raised to Rs 4.5 trillion during the second Covid pandemic wave.

In September 2021, Ministry of Finance had extended the timeline of ECLGS to March 2022.