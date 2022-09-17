New Delhi: The monthly economic review released by Finance Ministry on Saturday said the economic growth in the country will accelerate in the days to come as contact-intensive services have revived and there is growth in private consumption.Also Read - US Inflation Still Stubbornly High Despite August Slowdown

The monthly economic review by Finance Ministry also claimed that as external pressures will diminish, inflationary pressures are expected to wear down. India's GDP growth was 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

"Increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation in the current year has further reinvigorated the capex cycle to take the investment rate in the first quarter of 2022-23 to one of its highest levels in the last decade," it said.

Released by the department of economic services, the economic review report further noted that the economic growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal was much ahead of the pre-pandemic period, i.e. the first quarter of 2019-20.

“The real GDP in the first quarter of 2022-23 is now nearly four per cent ahead of its corresponding level of 2019-20, marking a strong beginning to India’s growth revival in the post-pandemic phase, the review said.

It further said that sustained growth in government’s revenues will also aid capital expenditure during the current fiscal.

Risks to growth and inflation trajectories persist as India is integrated with the rest of the world, the finance ministry said.

Core inflation may also remain sticky in the months ahead as companies pass on higher inputs costs to the consumer sooner than later.

Prudent fiscal management and credible monetary policy will be important to fulfil growth aspirations as they will ensure borrowing costs for the government and private sector decline, facilitating public and private sector capital formation.

(With inputs from IANS)