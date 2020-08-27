New Delhi: Delivering the keynote address at Unlock BFSI 2.0 on Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the economic impact of COVID-19 in India is hard to measure as the spread continues to be unabated in India, though the fatality rate is much lower. Also Read - 'DO NOT do Intermittent Fasting', Says Nutritionist Prachi Purii; Here's Why

"While the moratorium on loans was a temporary solution in the context of lockdown, resolution framework is expected to give a durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-19-related stress," Das said.

"RBI's response to the situation arising out of COVID-19 has been unprecedented. Measures taken by the RBI are intended to deal with the specific situation of COVID19 and can not be, obviously, permanent," he added.

The RBI Governor also asserted that the banking sector in India continues to be safe.

“The banking landscape has changed a lot in recent years. But overall, India’s banking sector continues to be sound and stable. Today, the banks need to look at sunrise sectors while supporting those sectors which have the potential to bounce back,” he said.